At Only 100 Calories, This Shake Can Have You Looking Like a Snack
WHAT’S SHAKIN’
Dessert is always tempting, but never more so than when you’re counting calories. What if you didn't have to give up delicious treats while you work towards your ideal bod? Diet Direct’s WonderSlim Meal Shakes come in 11 tasty flavors like Chocolate Cream and Orange Creamsicle, and make for a great meal replacement when the cravings are hitting you hard.
WonderSlim Meal Shakes are only 100 calories but pack in 24 vitamins and minerals. They include 15g of calcium caseinate protein—the dominant protein found in milk – which is said to digest slowly, making you feel fuller for longer. If you have dietary restrictions, no worries! These meal shakes are vegetarian, kosher, and gluten free.
WonderSlim Aspartame Free Meal Shakes
7-Pack
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.