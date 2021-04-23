Digital Underground Rapper Shock G Dies at 57
R.I.P. HUMPTY
The rapper Shock G has died at age 57, according to an announcement Thursday from his longtime collaborator and friend Chopmaster J. Shock G’s father, Edward Racker, said he was found dead in a Tampa hotel room. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Born Gregory Jacobs, the musician was best known for singing lead vocals on “The Humpty Dance” while a member of Digital Underground, the rap group that introduced the world to Tupac Shakur, with whom Shock G also collaborated individually. Chopmaster J wrote a tribute to his friend on Instagram: “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G.”