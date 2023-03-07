‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams: Black People Were ‘Fine’ With My Racist Rant
FALLOUT
“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams says the backlash he faced for urging white people to “get the hell away from Black people” came mostly from white people and not “Black America.” In an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Monday, Adams defended his original comments and asserted that his message was not racist in nature. “What I want your audience to know is that when I complained about Black people having a bad attitude about white people, that was me saying nothing about Black people. It was saying, ‘I don’t want to be around people who have a bad feeling about me,’” he said. As for hundreds of newspapers subsequently dropping his famous comic strip, he said that had nothing to do with Black people taking offense at his remarks. “It’s almost entirely white people that canceled me. It might be entirely because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers,” he said, adding that “Black America” was “completely fine” with his stance once they examined the context.