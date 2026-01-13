‘Dilbert’ Creator’s Ex-Wife Says He Has Just Days to Live
Scott Adams, the creator of the comic strip Dilbert, is days away from death, according to his first ex-wife, Shelly Adams. She told TMZ that Adams has been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week as his condition has rapidly worsened. Shelly said she, her sister, and Adams’ stepdaughter have been caring for him around the clock, with nurses regularly visiting. She added that Adams has begun to experience confusion but recently managed to film what may be his final podcast episode, directly acknowledging it could be his last. Adams, 68, has been battling prostate cancer that spread to his bones last year, leaving him paralyzed below the waist. He previously told his podcast audience that he was “basically counting his days” and did not expect to make it past the summer. In a recent episode of Real Coffee with Scott Adams, he said he had been getting “weaker and weaker,” and was hanging on as long as he could. Adams’ later career was marked by controversy. In 2023, newspapers began dropping Dilbert after he advised white people to “get the f--- away” from Black people on his podcast. Adams later told Fox News the removals were tied to what he called an industry shift around “wokeness.” At its peak, Dilbert ran in 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries.