Dillon Brooks Won’t Be Suspended for LeBron James Groin Shot
BELOW THE BELT
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks will not be suspended for hitting LeBron James in the crotch on Saturday evening and will be on the court for Monday night’s game four of a playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks was ejected early in the third quarter of Game 3 after he took a swipe at James below the belt and earned a flagrant foul 2 penalty. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, that’s the only penalty Brooks will receive. The ESPN reporer tweeted Sunday that “the NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James,” and determined that he will not face a suspension. Brooks and James had gone back and forth prior to the incident. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40,” Brooks said about James before the game, calling the NBA icon “old.” James seemed to fire back when he approached Brooks and exchanged words with him during Saturday’s pregame warmup. Brooks scored seven points on an abysmal 23-percent shooting before being ejected, while James finished with 25 points on 50-percent shooting.