Dinesh D’Souza Claims Tucker Carlson and Newsmax Won’t Promote His Batshit Movie

It appears that far-right provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie peddling election lies is too batty even for Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Newsmax.

The conservative firebrand took to Twitter on Monday to gripe that sympathetic MAGA media was supposedly suppressing 2000 Mules, his latest propaganda film peddling a wholly flawed and faulty premise about ballot fraud in the 2020 election.

D’Souza was the toast of Trumpworld last week after he premiered the movie at Mar-a-Lago, insisting there were hundreds of thousands of illegal votes cast in 2020 due to Democratic ballot “mules.” Former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly peddled “rigged election” lies unsurprisingly gushed that D’Souza had exposed the “great election fraud.”

Though the film pulled in over a million dollars this weekend on right-wing YouTube competitor Rumble’s subscription-based platform, D’Souza was salty that Carlson and Newsmax had, according to him, shut down any conversation about his bogus masterpiece.

“I’m sorry to say Tucker Carlson and his team specifically instructed Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote NOT to mention the movie,” D’Souza tweeted on Monday morning, tagging Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells in the process.

Providing the main research for D’Souza’s movie, the Texas-based non-profit True the Vote asserted that their findings—which involve cellphone geolocation data “pings”—prove that there was rampant voter fraud in 2020.

In an appearance on Carlson’s show last week, Engelbrecht never directly mentioned the movie while insisting her org found thousands of “mules” who illegally collected and delivered ballots for money to drop boxes. (The Associated Press fact-checked both True the Vote’s claims and D’Souza’s film, stating that they’re “based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data.”)

Besides railing at Carlson, who has been receptive to baseless voter fraud claims, for not promoting his film, D’Souza also blasted Newsmax on Twitter on Monday.

“BTW @newsmax is also blocking coverage of ‘2000 Mules.’ I was booked on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show and then the network cancelled on me. Criticize the move if you like, but why isn’t this a legitimate news story?” D’Souza groused. “How can so-called news networks pretend it doesn’t exist?”

Conservative polling firm Rasmussen tweeted in support of D’Souza on Monday and blasted both Fox News and Newsmax for “taking a dive” on the film. “Cable TV news is wrecking itself. Remember this,” the agency’s official Twitter account posted.

While D’Souza accused Newsmax of canceling his interview and censoring any coverage of his movie, Stinchfield posted a shirtless video of himself on Instagram over the weekend calling on police officers to “go rogue” in order to prove the allegations included in 2000 Mules.

Additionally, while D’Souza and his allies allege that he’s been suppressed by right-wing cable outlets, he was given at least one opportunity by Fox to pitch his film. During an April 27 appearance on former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow’s Fox Business Network show, he claimed it was “absolutely true” that “mules” harvested ballots to “rig the election.”

PolitiFact, meanwhile, found his claim to Fox that “mules” delivered 400,000 illegal votes to be a “myth” and that experts “say the evidence D’Souza points to is inherently flawed.”

Newsmax and Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment on D’Souza’s accusations.