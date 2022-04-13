Man Accused of Antisemitic Crime Spree in NJ Warned of ‘Blood Bath’ Against the ‘Real Devils’: Cops
HORRIFIC
A 27-year-old man accused of committing multiple antisemitic crimes over the course of a single afternoon and evening allegedly told his family that his spree would be “a blood bath” targeting the Orthodox Jewish community, according to New Jersey police documents released Tuesday. After his Friday arrest last week, Dion Marsh admitted to carjacking a vehicle, stabbing someone, and running down at least two pedestrians, telling detectives “it had to be done” to “the real devils.” When he was asked who he was talking about, he identified “the Hasidic Jews,” a detective’s account obtained by NJ Advance Media said. Marsh had been found and arrested by authorities less than 10 hours after his spree began, with authorities tracking him to his home late on Friday, where he was lying in bed with “what appeared to be a machete on his chest,” police records said.