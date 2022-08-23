Corrections Officer Charged With Murder of Teen With Water Gun
‘MAYHEM ALL OVER’
An off-duty New York City corrections officer was charged with murder and manslaughter charges Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager wielding a toy gun, authorities say. Dion Middleton, 45, has been indicted over the fatal July 21 shooting of Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx. Middleton allegedly fired into a car in which Chaluisant was a passenger just after 1 a.m. on the night in question, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. It added that Middleton left the scene and showed up to work as normal later that morning before the NYPD arrested him. Officers responding to the scene said they found Chaluisant had been hit in the face, and that they’d found a toy gun that fires gel water beads in his possession. Joey Jackson, Middleton’s attorney, said last month that his client thought he’d been hit by bullet fragments and that there were multiple shots fired. “You’re walking, it’s 1:30 at night, you get something hit in the back, there’s mayhem all over because apparently the person was firing shots everywhere, and it was just kind of mayhem from my client’s perspective,” Jackson said, CNN reports. “He turns around, he sees the guy [Middleton] they engage and, boom, he fires a round, which happened to hit him.”