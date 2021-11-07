Dionne Warwick Crashed ‘SNL’ to Sing ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’

Ego Nwodim has been impersonating Dionne Warwick on Saturday Night Live’s its recurring Dionne Warwick Talk Show, but this week’s audience finally got to see the real legend in the flesh. The legendary singer and TV host, whose Twitter account is one of the site’s pure delights, has been lobbying to make her way onto the show for a little while now—and it’s only fitting that she marked her debut with a serenade.

“I am sick and tired of interviewing people who are not icons!” Nwodim’s character said partway through this week’s segment. “Please welcome... me!”

“Let me ask you something,” the impersonator asked her real-life inspiration. “Dionne—why are you perfect?”

The “Heartbreaker” singer’s answer was deeply on brand: “My darling, I am not perfect,” she said with a cheeky grin. “I’m just very, very good.”

Warwick gently teased the show in September when she “revealed” to her followers that she had, regrettably, not been asked to join the cast this season. It appears SNL producers found a way to bring her into the fold after all.

As Warwick closed her drop-in, Nwodim made her an offer she couldn’t refuse: “Would you like to sing a song for the people?”

“Do they deserve it?”

“I think they do.”