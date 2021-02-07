Diplo, 50 Cent Headline Super Bowl Super-Spreader Pool Party in Tampa
NON-CENTS
Diplo. 50 Cent. A pool. It’d be an awesome party, were it not amid a pandemic. According to TMZ, however, that was the lineup for a pre-Super Bowl bash on Saturday night, as about 2,000 people flocked to Tampa’s waterfront Godfrey Hotel before the big game. While the event’s organizers said that “social distancing procedures will be strictly enforced, face masks will be required for all staff & guests,” according to TMZ, many of the attendees were indeed maskless. As more contagious variants of the virus currently sweep through the country, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention have cautioned against gathering in groups for the game. The Tampa Police Department told TMZ that “scenes from WTR last night and a few other clubs were incredibly disappointing.”