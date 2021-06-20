Dippin’ Dots CEO Accused of Sharing Naked Pics of His Ex-Girlfriend
Ice Cold Revenge
The ex-girlfriend of Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer claims he shared naked photos of her with multiple people in an effort to blackmail her. In her lawsuit, Amanda Brown describes her toxic relationship with Fischer, alleging he had a “dangerous tendency to abuse alcohol.” The ex-girlfriend claims she sent Fischer sexual photos of herself after he threatened to cut off his “continued financial support.” After they parted ways—and in the midst of a custody battle over their dog—Fischer allegedly sent the “private sexual images” to multiple people, including her mom, “and attempted to blackmail [her] to behave in certain manners.” “I just sent your nudes out to everyone ... I’m going to make sure any sex pics, bad pics are sent to your employer ... then I’ll sue you for [the dog] ... do you want to see what war is like ... I’m about to show you,” Fischer wrote, according to the lawsuit.
If the allegations are true, Fischer could be slapped with a felony charge in Oklahoma. Fischer’s legal team claims that Brown is trying to extort him after he ended the relationship. “This inflammatory lawsuit brought forth by Ms. Brown is nothing more than an attempt to extort Mr. Fischer after he ended their relationship,” his lawyers said. “It is unfortunate that she has stooped to the level of attacking my client through an outlandish lawsuit, covering up her illegal actions.”
They continue, "Mr. Fischer is disappointed this has become a legal matter despite his efforts to bring about a respectful resolution. He is ready to put the matter behind him and move forward."