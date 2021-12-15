Need a Break From the Holidays? These Delta 8-Infused Gummies and Chocolate Bars Can Help
Delta Delicious
The holidays can get quite stressful with all the traveling, cooking, and decorating. Direct Delta 8’s impressive and delectable inventory of CBD and THC treats can keep you calm, cool, and collected.
Your favorite childhood treat — chocolate bars — is back in CBD form. Every chocolate bar has 12 pieces packed with 42 mg of Delta-8 THC each for long-lasting vibes
White Chocolate Bar
This tincture oil combines the irresistible flavor of strawberry lemonade with Delta-8 THC. Simply fill the included dropper with your desired amount of oil and squeeze it under your tongue. Then sit back and enjoy the relief.
Delta-8 Tincture Oil
Don’t let the nano size of these gummies fool you. Each one contains a whopping 50mg of Delta-8 THC and gets to work quickly. They are available in a bunch of delicious flavors like blueberry blast, watermelon bliss, blue raspberry, pineapple punch, and sour apple.
Delta-8 Nano Gummies (Blueberry Blast)
Made with Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, these heavy duty gummies are no joke. Each bottle comes with ten gummies in an assortment of tasty flavors like mango, blue watermelon, and white grape.
Heavy Duty Gummies
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.