Director Bryan Singer Hit With Fresh Allegations of Sexual Misconduct With Underage Boys
UNDER PRESSURE
Director Bryan Singer has been accused of sexual misconduct with four additional young men and boys—including a 13-year-old—who have spoken about their experiences with the filmmaker in an investigation by The Atlantic. Singer, whose Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award this week, has previously been accused of sexual assault against young men. The claims in the Atlantic article focus on alleged misconduct with underage boys, including the 13-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, and another who says he was 17 or 18 at the time. According to the Atlantic, some of the accusers say they were raped, while others claim the director seduced them while he knew they were underage. Singer’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, told The Atlantic that Singer denies any allegation that he had sex with underage boys. One accuser, Victor Valdovinos, alleges that when he was 13 years old, Singer recruited him to be an extra on his film Apt Pupil and assaulted him on the set after he was told to dress only in a towel for a shower scene. Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017 due to “a pattern of unreliable behavior on the set” and was replaced by director Dexter Fletcher. In October, he posted a statement on Instagram, seemingly aware of an upcoming investigation into him, and said that it was based on “false allegations.” He also said the report “has been conveniently timed” to coincide with the release of Bohemian Rhapsody.