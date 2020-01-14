CHEAT SHEET
French Director Accused of Abusing Teen Actress Detained in Paris
A French filmmaker was detained for questioning on Tuesday as authorities investigate accusations that he sexually abused an actress when she was a teenager. Actress Adele Haenel alleged last year that director Christophe Ruggia repeatedly touched her inappropriately during and after the filming of the early 2000s movie Les Diables when she was between 12 and 15 years old, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. Haenel told French media that she did not previously file a legal complaint because she did not trust the French legal system. Ruggia, who faces potential charges of sexual harassment and sexual assault of a minor by person of authority, has denied the allegations, according to the prosecutor’s office.