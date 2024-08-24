Director Guillermo del Toro Documents Stay in ‘Most Haunted’ Scottish Hotel Room

There may be more than movie magic going on during the production of Guillermo del Toro’s new film, Frankenstein, according to a spooky saga documented in recent days on the director’s X account.

Del Toro first teased to his social media followers on Tuesday that something was amiss at the hotel he was staying at while shooting his adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley horror novel.

The “Most Haunted” room in question had already gotten the best of one of his producers, Del Toro tweeted, citing “Odd electrical and physical occurences [that] scared her into leaving asap.” Describing himself as a regular visitor to potentially haunted spaces, he said he took over her reservation, and had “high hopes” for some ghostly hijinks.

And in an update provided a few days later, he suggested those hopes had been realized—sort of. “Something is in the room with me,” he wrote; something “angry and territorial,” and presumably over more than just those complimentary chocolates left on the pillow.

The Pan’s Labyrinth director then began trying to detect “EVP” or electronic voice phenomena with his phone. Many ghost hunters believe these discrepancies, which can be found in voice recordings, are actually evidence of dead people:

Del Toro and his crew finished their shoot on Friday, and he finished up his hotel stay with one final ominous observation: “One of our cast had a similar sensation in the room and one of our crew saw someone outside the window... On the second floor,” he tweeted. “The place is worth exploring!!”

Frankenstein will be released on Netflix next year, with Euphoria and star Jacob Elordi playing the Monster and Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein himself.