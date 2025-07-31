Director James Cameron Teases Future of ‘Avatar’ 4 and 5

British singer Jess Glynne has slammed the Trump administration for using her hit song “Hold My Hand” in a social media video bragging about ICE deportations. “Hold My Hand” was a U.K. No.1 in 2015 and reached No.86 in the U.S. Glynne’s song has been used in U.K. TV advertisements for budget airline Jet2. This year the ad, with Glynne’s song and voice artist Zoë Lister’s “Nothing beats at Jet2 holiday” tag line, became the soundtrack to a TikTok trend. The most popular TikTok video using the Jet2 ad has nearly 38 million views and shows a man opening his hotel room curtains to reveal a tiny window. On Wednesday, The White House jumped on the trend, posting a video of ICE officers arresting people with the caption with the Jet2 ad audio on their X account on Wednesday. The White House caption read “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” Glynne posted the image on her Instagram, stating, “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” Lister also commented on her Instagram, tagging both the White House and Jet2 asking, “What can be done about the White House using Jet2 sound and my voice to promote their nasty agenda?”
Michael Palin of the British comedy troupe Monty Python revealed Wednesday that he has made some end-of-life arrangements. “I do think about death, and the family are rather wonderful about it: ‘Have you made a will? Can I be in your will?’” he said on the podcast On the Marie Curie Couch. “I’ve made my will and all that. My family, my children, know where to find what they need to find should I die.” The writer and comedic actor, who lost wife Helen Gibbins two years ago, added that he has given all his passwords to his three children “in case I get run over by a bus.” Palin explained: “However fit you are, anything might happen. But I don’t dwell on mortality. I dwell on life.” He said he’s still staying active and engaged in work, while acknowledging that at 82, he’s older than any male relative in the last 200 years. Palin, who had heart surgery in 2019 to repair his mitral valve, said that experience also made him more aware of his body. “That saved my life, really,” he said. “And so I’ve been through that, which I think is quite important - to know that your body is vulnerable. And the older you get, the more vulnerable it is.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.
Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.
If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.
If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.
Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.
James Cameron, the director behind the Avatar franchise, is opening up about the role he’ll play in the future of Pandora. Cameron had previously said he might “pass the baton” to another director, but his perspective now appears to have changed. Speaking to Empire Tuesday, the 70-year-old director said “there’s no reason not to” direct more installments after Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film, opens in December. “I’m healthy, I’m good to go. I’m not going to rule it out. I mean, I’ve got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that… [but] if I can, I’ll just do it.” Cameron now plans to direct both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 himself, which he previously told People in February 2024 are “fully written.” 2022’s Avatar: The Way of the Water became the third-highest grossing movie of all time after overtaking 1997’s Titanic—another Cameron blockbuster. That same year, however, he admitted, “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” and added that he’ll “eventually” want to “pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over.”
Harrison Ford, who made his career as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, revealed that he’s “never seen” 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special. In an interview with Variety, Ford was quizzed on if he remembered some of his iconic lines from the renowned sci-fi series. The video shows Ford repeating the line, “Will you look at Lumpy? He’s sure grown, huh” before visibly cringing and shuddering. But Ford does guess correctly. “I’ve never seen it, which explains it. I was there though,” the actor said. The Star Wars Holiday Special, which was rushed into production after the massive success of 1977’s A New Hope, sits at just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Star Wars was really good for me,” Ford admitted. The Variety interview also revealed the revelation that 83-year-old Ford, who received his first Emmy nomination this year for the Apple TV+ television show Shrinking, has no plans to ever retire from acting. “That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor,” he said, “was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts.”
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in a string of illegal, high-stakes poker games. Authorities claim Arenas, 43, and five other associates ran the games out of a Los Angeles house he rented in 2021 and 2022. While some forms of gambling are legal in California, investigators say the men broke the law by collecting a “rake” fee from the games’ prize pots. The retired athlete was previously arrested in 2010 after he drew a gun on then-teammate Javaris Crittenton in the Wizards’ locker room during a gambling-related argument. He was briefly suspended from the team and later pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, for which he served two years’ probation. After his July 30 arrest, Arenas now faces three charges: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators. He and his associates face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in a federal prison per count if convicted.
Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN’s First Take. The network officially parted ways with the former Broncos tight end two weeks after Sharpe settled a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit brought by a former girlfriend who accused him of raping her multiple times. Sharpe, 57, had been an on-screen analyst at First Take since 2023, but announced in April that he would take a hiatus from the show just days after the suit was first filed. However, Sharpe had previously said he planned to return to First Take for the next NFL preseason in August. Sharpe, who retired from the NFL in 2003, also hosts the podcasts Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, and has continued to publish episodes of both. Though the details of his settlement were kept private, the unidentified woman who sued Sharpe initially sought $50 million and alleged that Sharpe had been controlling and abusive during their relationship. The broadcaster has strongly denied all allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown,” insisting the relationship was “100% consensual,” and alleging the woman’s attorney “targets Black men.” The Daily Beast reached out to Sharpe for comment and did not receive a response. ESPN declined to comment.
Andy Cohen is “shipping” Hollywood icon Liam Neeson with his apparent new sweetheart Pamela Anderson, and he revealed Wednesday that Anderson is shockingly similar to the the actor’s late wife Natasha Richardson. “You know, Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something,” Cohen said during Wednesday’s episode of his “Radio Andy” show. “I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is. Shipping.” Richardson died 16 years ago in a tragic skiing accident at only 45. Neeson, 73, has not been married since. But he and Anderson, 58, have been working together on the set of the new Naked Gun movie and the lovebirds just make sense. In fact, at the movie’s premiere party, Cohen told him as much: “I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.’” Neeson also has two sons, Micheál and Daniel. “I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson,” Cohen added. “She really is. Like what she’s been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself.” Neeson said that the two just had “chemistry” on set: “I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors.”
Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million when he died suddenly last week, but don’t expect his daughter to walk away with any of it. Brooke Hogan, 37, reportedly asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023 after cutting ties with him. In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday, the reality star said she “had to step away to protect [her] heart.” While she kept the details vague, Hogan implied their close relationship grew distant when she expressed concern over her father’s health issues and “begged him to rest.” “He continued to be a financial success for many. This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life,” she added. Hogan, who appeared alongside her family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, revealed earlier this year that she was estranged from both parents after a public spat with her mother, Linda Hogan, 65. At the time, Brooke said her estrangement from her father “also pertains to… his current wife,” Sky Daily, 49. Despite their estrangement, Hogan paid tribute to her father in another post on Tuesday, sharing a montage of family photos and writing, “You were my everything, and I will always be your girl.”
Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.
The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.
In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.
The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.
High Noon is recalling certain 12-packs of its Beach Variety vodka seltzers after some cans were found to be mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks. An announcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website states that the labeling error occurred in two lots, with packs being shipped to stores in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and July 23. Cans were mislabeled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. Consumers are advised to check the lot codes in the FDA’s announcement to see if their purchases are affected. “The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon,” the announcement says. The name of the supplier wasn’t listed. The FDA says no “illnesses or adverse events” have been reported. Launched in 2019, High Noon achieved $1 billion in annual sales just three years later. Celsius Holdings, founded in 2004, reported nearly $330 million in revenue last quarter.
Workers have discovered a wasp nest in South Carolina exceeding 10 times the radiation level allowed by the federal government. Employees at the Savannah River Site were conducting regular radiation tests when they found the nest on a post by a storage facility for liquid nuclear waste. The nest was promptly sprayed with insect killer and disposed of, though no wasps were found. Curiously, the area around the nest was not contaminated, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy. The department speculates that the nest was contaminated by historical materials, rather than a recent breach. Though the incident occurred on July 3, the report wasn’t filed until the end of the month. The site was constructed in the 1950s to produce materials, including plutonium and tritium, for nuclear weapons during the Cold War. Eight of the 51 underground tanks have been closed, the Associated Press reports. Now, the site is used to produce fuel for nuclear plants. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Energy for comment.