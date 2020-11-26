CHEAT SHEET
Director Joss Whedon Backs Out of HBO Series ‘The Nevers’
Director, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Joss Whedon is exiting the upcoming HBO series “The Nevers,” Variety reports. “I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer,” Whedon said in a statement. The director's decision to leave the show comes after he was accused of “abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set by “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher. The allegations are under investigation by HBO parent company Warner Media. Although Whedon is departing, “The Nevers” is still set to premiere next summer.