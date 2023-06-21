CHEAT SHEET
Director Luc Besson Cleared of Rape Charges
French director Luc Besson has been decisively cleared of all rape charges initially filed against him by actress Sand Van Roy in 2018, and as part of the ruling handed down by the Cour de Cassation in France, Van Roy must pay Besson $2,700, Variety reports. After Van Roy made her allegations, which received another round of investigation after first being dropped in 2019, eight more women came forward to accuse Besson of assault or harassment. Van Roy’s accusation was that Besson, who directed her in a small role in his film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, raped her at the Bristol Hotel in Paris following what she described as an abusive affair.