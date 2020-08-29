Director of National Intelligence Suddenly Halts Congressional Briefings on 2020 Election Security
WHY?
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has told the congressional intelligence committees that the agency will no longer hold briefings about election security. According to CNN, House and Senate intelligence committees were told that the agency, which monitors potential foreign interference, will only provide written updates. CNN caveated that other government agencies involved with election security, including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, will still be holding briefings. In a tweet, CNN host Jake Tapper wrote that an ODNI source suggested the move was intended to prevent leaks of sensitive information. Top intelligence officials have already suggested that foreign governments may be attempting to influence the 2020 election, following the success of the Russian campaign to undermine Hillary Clinton’s candidacy in 2016.