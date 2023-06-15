Toronto Cops Looking Into Film Director’s ‘Suspicious Death’

CHEAT SHEET
    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Toronto Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of Reeyaz Habib, a 53-year-old film director who died in the city’s Liberty Village neighborhood on June 8. “Police are looking for information about Reeyaz Habib’s activities between Sunday, June 4 and Thursday, June 8, 2023,” the Toronto Police Service said in a statement. Habib was a graduate of the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He recently directed his first major film—Fat Lady Sriracha—which is reportedly in post-production. Jaskaran Singh, a producer on the movie, described Habib in a statement as “a wonderfully kind spirit, full of an excitement for life and telling the complex yet necessary stories within it. He brought us all together to fulfill a lifelong dream. We’re extremely grateful for the time and trust we got to have with him and look forward to honoring his legacy by making sure his story gets told.”

