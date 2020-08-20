Film Directors Allegedly Attempted to Extort Former NBC Exec Ron Meyer: Report
TWIST
Film directors Neil Marshall and Joshua Newton allegedly attempted to extort NBCUniversal executive Ron Meyer in a series of events that led to Meyer’s sudden departure from the network, according to a report from The Wrap. The directors reportedly separately demanded money from Meyer in exchange for keeping his affair with actress Charlotte Kirk a secret. The directors allegedly threatened for almost a year to file a lawsuit that exposed the affair and named Comcast in an effort to pressure Meyer into greenlighting a movie. Marshall is currently dating Kirk and Newton previously dated the actress, who was also at the center of former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara’s abrupt departure last year. Marshall denied the accusations, and Newton has not commented.