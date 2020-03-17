CHEAT SHEET
    North Carolina Restaurant Entices Diners With Free Toilet Paper

    POO PLATE SPECIAL

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Gene Blevins/Reuters

    It started as a coronavirus-era joke: Dirty Dick’s Crab House in Nags Head, North Carolina, put up a sign offering free toilet paper with every entree. But the Outer Banks eatery says it plans to make good on the promise and has enough TP to do it. “We ordered it and had it shipped in,” general manager Robert Barker said, according to The State newspaper.  “I have to say I’m surprised at the attention this has has gotten, but it’s a sign of the times. We’ve had a few people come in and say they needed toilet paper, and we gave them some without a purchase. We help each other in this community that way.”

