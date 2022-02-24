Disabled Woman Missing for Nine Days Found in Car in Tow Yard

CHEAT SHEET
A severely disabled woman spent nine days alone in a car in a Kent, Washington, tow yard after her mother parked the vehicle at a gas station and then walked off, police said. “(Gas station workers) knocked on the car to make sure nobody was in it. My driver had done the same. We thought we were clear,” the manager of the towing business, Bon Pauza, said. “In 30 years of towing, I’ve never seen anything like this.” The woman—who endured frigid temperatures over the nine days—was finally located when officers investigating the disabled woman’s disappearance asked to search the car.