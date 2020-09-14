Disastrous Maine Wedding Now Linked to 5 Deaths and 161 COVID-19 Cases: CDC

CHEAT SHEET
Five deaths have now been linked to an indoor wedding in Maine in early August that defied the state’s ban on large gatherings, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Four residents of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, Maine, died after a staff member there attended the wedding. The wedding also has been linked to an outbreak of over 80 cases at nearby York County Jail. As of Monday, 161 coronavirus cases have been linked to the wedding, presided over by Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church, which held in-person services as of last Sunday and previously defied mask and social distancing public health guidelines.