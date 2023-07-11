Discord Agrees to Adds Parental Supervision Tools
BIG BROTHER
Discord—the popular private messaging app that hosts teenagers, gamers, intelligence leakers, and, some fear, child predators—is adding long-awaited parental control features. Responding to concerns from parents who fear their children are seeing harmful content, Discord will now allow parents to view information about how their kids access the platform, including what communities they join and who they befriend, The Wall Street Journal reported. To use the new tools, parents can create their own Discord account, get a QR code from their child, and send them a request for supervision. There are limits to what parents can see, though; Discord has chosen to keep the content of young users’ messages hidden and won’t offer the time limits available on some other platforms.