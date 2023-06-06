Discord Leaks: U.S. Knew About Ukrainian Plan to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline
SABOTAGE
New revelations from the now-infamous Discord leaks reveal that officials in the Biden administration were made aware of a plan by Ukraine to sabotage Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline—three months before an as-of-yet unclaimed bombing largely disabled it, The Washington Post reports. An intelligence agency in Europe shared information on the plan with the CIA, according to the Post. Since the bombing took place in September, both Russia and Ukraine, backed by its allies, have blamed each other for damaging the pipeline, which carries natural gas from Russia to Europe. According to the leak, the Ukrainians carrying out the plan would have reported directly to the country’s top military officer, so its details would not be shared with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.