A Subscription Box for the Adventurous but Indecisive Tea Enthusiast

I used to spend way too long standing in the tea aisle staring at shelves. Did I want a “berry good time” or an English breakfast blend that claimed to be packed by the Queen of England’s second cousin? Luckily I found Sips by, a subscription tea box that metaphorically stands in the aisles for me and delivers four samples a month based on what I like. Receiving a monthly box of hand-picked tea definitely beats the anxiety of worrying about if I’m standing in someone’s way while I stare blankly at a wall of colorful boxes.

Every box is curated based on a quick quiz and packaged by an actual person, not some algorithm that forgets about your aversion to caffeine or distaste of mint. Allergies, dietary restrictions, flavor preferences, caffeine levels, and brew style are all taken into account, so that your next cup of tea is perfect without you having to browse a bunch of tea sites just to find a brew that doesn’t interact with your SSRIs.

The box has allowed me to try a wide variety of brands and flavors, with about four brews from each sample. I can then rate them from my Sips by page. I can also write an overall review of the box I received so that the packers know if they’re getting it right or not (mixed caffeine levels and no floral teas for me). Each future box I receive considers my old ratings to ensure that I don’t get any duds.

Receiving a Sips by box every month is like being sent a package from a close friend who knows about your love for citrus and intense need for caffeine. The box adapts and improves every time, plus you get to explore brands and flavors you wouldn’t have found in the grocery store. My last box included Tea Kitten’s Piña Colada Karma, Yogi’s Green Tea Passion Fruit Matcha, Evergreen Chai’s Sweet Fennel Chai, and August Uncommon’s Low Country. The latter was a black tea with notes of burnt sugar and bourbon, which reminded me of cool fall nights in the South.

Sips By costs $15 a month for four tea samples and includes free shipping. You can also purchase a gift card for loved ones so they can experience the adventurous tea box themselves.

