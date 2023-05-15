Save Up To 50% On Samsung’s Best-Selling Products With Its Hot Summer Savings Event This Week Only
SMART SAVINGS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather may be getting warmer, but you can still bundle up and save big time with Samsung’s latest spring savings event. From May 15 through May 21, you can discover incredible discounts on top-selling Samsung products, including up to $700 off a Galaxy S23 or S23+, up to $1,100 in savings off select washer and dryer sets, up to $400 off the Sound Tower High Power Audio speakers, $800 off the wildly popular Frame TV, and more. Whether you’re looking to gift a new graduate, finally give in and try out the smart home gadget your co-worker can’t stop talking about, or upgrade your current devices, now’s the time to do it.
Samsung’s hot “Discover Samsung Savings” event also features new flash deals every four hours, so make sure to keep refreshing for new deal drops. In addition to flash deals, Samsung is also spotlighting its trending deals so that you don’t miss out on what everyone else is raving about before stock sells out. From smart watches and pro-Bluetooth earbuds, TVs and home theater equipment, and insanely smart appliances for cooking and cleaning, Samsung’s current sale event is on par with Black Friday-level deals, so you don’t want to sit this one out.
Samsung Frame TV
