Disgraced 90s Star Hit With Fresh Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Scandal-ridden actor Steven Seagal, 73, is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct. Model Shanna Moakler alleged that when she was 18, Seagal told her come to his home in Los Angeles for an audition, but when she arrived, he groped her. “That man felt my boobies—my 18-year-old little boobies—that’s disgusting,” Moakler, now 50, said on The Wicked Awesome Podcast. Moakler said Seagal convinced her to take off her top so he could do acupuncture to help her with her back pain. “I was so incredibly uncomfortable, and I was like, ‘Well, when are we going to read for a part in your movie?’” She noted that he gave her a “fake script or something” and that “of course, there was no job.” “It’s so disgusting,” she said. Seagal is no stranger to allegations of misconduct. The actor has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by numerous women, including Portia de Rossi and Jenny McCarthy, since 1991. The Daily Beast reached out to a representative for Seagal for comment.