Disgraced BBC Anchor Huw Edwards Sentenced Over Indecent Images
FALL FROM GRACE
Huw Edwards, once of the most recognized news anchors in the United Kingdom, was given a six-month suspended sentence Monday for possessing indecent images of children. The Guardian reports the ruling was handed down on Monday against the former BBC news anchor, who had previously pleaded guilty to three offenses after receiving more than 40 abuse images of children as young as 7 years old. The photos were sent by convicted sex offender Alex Williams, who was 19 at the time of the WhatsApp exchange with Edwards between December 2020 and August 2021, and who received hundreds of pounds from Edwards in return. At sentencing, a judge remarked that the incident, which took the U.K. by storm when the allegations first surfaced last year, had left Edwards’ “long-earned reputation in tatters.” The former anchor won’t have to serve time in prison provided he doesn’t violate certain conditions set out by the court, including that he attend a program designed to keep him from reoffending in future.