Disgraced Director Bryan Singer Planning Comeback Documentary

The Usual Suspects director and Bohemian Rhapsody producer Bryan Singer, accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with several underage boys and young men, is currently working on a self-financed documentary about his “struggles,” according to a new report from Variety.

After an explosive Atlantic investigation detailing extensive allegations of Singer’s behavior was published in 2019—several of his accusers say they were raped—Singer has retreated from his glitzy past Hollywood life, which was also riddled with other rumors of flagrant on-set unprofessionalism, to live in Israel.

Singer’s documentary, sources told Variety, will cover the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have been leveled against him over the years, as well as chart his attempts at a career comeback.

One of Singer’s accusers, Victor Valdovinos, alleges that when he was 13, the director selected him to be an extra on the film Apt Pupil and subsequently assaulted Valdovinos during a shower scene.

Singer has also faced claims that he he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003, and the director was also accused of raping a minor in 2014, in a lawsuit that was later withdrawn.

Singer has denied the allegations against him, even going so far as to call The Atlantic investigation a “homophobic smear piece.”