Disgraced Trump Border Goon Praises Hitler-Loving Nazi

President Donald Trump’s disgraced former Border Patrol enforcer, Gregory Bovino, has boosted a pseudonymous neo-Nazi account that supports Adolf Hitler.

Bovino, 56, was the face of Trump’s first-year immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. He was quietly shipped home to California in late January after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal agents.

He retired at the end of March, with the administration adding insult to injury by revoking his access to his government social media accounts.

But on Monday, Bovino used his personal account to repost a link to a blog post that praised him as “Comandante Greg Bovino.”

Bovino approvingly claimed that the screed was “Vindication for mass deportations.”

But the Daily Beast can reveal that it was authored by a prominent white nationalist account with a long history of using shocking racist and antisemitic slurs.

Bovino was chosen by Trump and his Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, to be the public face of their mass deportation drive. It ended horribly. Star Tribune via Getty Images

The article Bovino praised carried the byline “Federale.” The piece on the American Greatness website was first published on April 9 on Federale’s own Substack and WordPress.

Federale’s “vindication” framing is remarkably generous to Bovino, given that ICE deported just 442,637 people in fiscal year 2025 against Trump’s campaign promise of one million a year.

Federale is also listed as an author at VDARE, the anti-immigrant website that the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a hate site that “regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites.”

Trump replaced Noem with Markwayne Mullin. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The unknown writer—or writers—posted on X under the handle @Federale8686. A post from Monday wished Hitler a happy birthday. The header image on Federale’s WordPress is a cropped portrait of Francisco Franco, Spain’s fascist dictator. He describes himself on the site as “Generalissimo.”

An analysis of what Federale has published in just the last six weeks reveals numerous instances of unfiltered Nazi discourse. Across Federale’s 2026 output, “Lügenpresse”—the Hitler-era slur for the press—recurs as his standard label for the mainstream U.S. media.

On April 18, a piece with the headline, “Lying Jew David Bier Can’t Stop Lying,” smears the Cato Institute’s policy analyst. On April 11, another antisemitic Bier attack used two ethnic slurs in the same headline.

Bier has been an outspoken critic of Bovino's tactics, and the wider mass deportation drive, and has been abused boin return by the Nazi-loving author boosted by Bovino.

On April 14, in a third post about Bier, Federale wrote: “The jews hate all non-jews. They refer to non-jews as goyim, or cattle, they call us at best sub-human, at worst animals or slaves.”

On April 10, writing about Hispanic women, Federale made an unfounded allegation based on skin color.

A week later, he posted racist remarks about Darius Reeves, a retired Black ICE field director, and an offensive cartoon.

This is not Bovino’s first brush with Nazi imagery. In November, a DHS promo video featured him dressed in a long black SS-style trench coat, scored to a gabber version of Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida,” as the Daily Beast reported California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, called it “Nazi cosplay.”

The black and white photo of Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino in a long SS-style trenchcoat sparked 'Nazi' memes. X

In January, The New York Times reported that Bovino had mocked the administration’s own Orthodox Jewish U.S. Attorney, Daniel Rosen, for observing Shabbat and used the phrase “chosen people” derisively.

That same month, Bovino’s Border Patrol agents threw VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, to the sidewalk and shot him dead. Bovino went on Fox News to echo then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s evidence-free claim that Pretti had been a would-be “terrorist.” The White House yanked him out days later.

The Beast contacted Bovino for comment via his X account. He did not respond.