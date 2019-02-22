Disgraced Enron Chief Jeffrey Skilling Released From Custody
FREE TO GO
Jeffrey Skilling—the disgraced former Enron chief who was sentenced to 24 years in prison on a slew of charges related to the company’s collapse—was released from federal custody Thursday. Skilling, 65, was moved last August from an Alabama prison camp to a halfway house in Houston. In May 2006, Skilling was convicted of 19 counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading, and lying to auditors—but his 24-year prison term was later scaled down to 14 after he agreed to distribute $40 million of his personal fortune to victims of Enron’s collapse. The company’s 2001 bankruptcy cost thousands of people their jobs and retirement savings, and prompted Congress to crack down on corporate abuses. A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Thursday was the date scheduled for Skilling’s release, but declined to provide further details.