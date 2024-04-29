Despite once claiming that his drag queen persona Kitara Ravache was a one-off when he was 18 years old, ex-U.S. Rep. George Santos is bringing his alter-ego back for special requests on the video-sharing site Cameo.

“I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!” the famed resume-forger announced on X Monday. Fans can now purchase personalized videos from Kitara for just $385 a pop.

According to Santos, 20 percent of the proceeds are going to charitable organizations: Tunnel2Towers, a nonprofit that supports military and first responders, and The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which supports Israel.

The Kitara re-launch comes less than a week after Santos torpedoed his short-lived second bid for Congress as an independent, an effort which he raised a stunning $0 for during the first quarter of 2024.

Santos has previously bragged about turning a larger salary off Cameo videos than he did as an elected representative. He first launched a profile on the site just three days after he was expelled from the House.

Reports that Santos, an openly gay Republican who supported “Don’t Say Gay” and other anti-LGBTQ+ legislation while he was in office, had performed at multiple Brazilian drag competitions as “Kitara Ravache” first surfaced in January 2023. Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who claimed to be friends with Santos when he lived in Rio de Janeiro, shared photos of Santos as Kitara which quickly went viral on X.

Santos initially denied that he was ever a drag queen, then amended this statement to the effect of: I did drag once, but I’m not a drag queen.

Now it appears Santos hasn’t given up the wig, after all.