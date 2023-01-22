CHEAT SHEET
George Santos on Drag Pics: 'I Was Young and I Had Fun'
George Santos has apparently admitted to his drag past—outside of a Wiki page this time. Asked by reporters on Saturday if he had ever been a “drag queen,” the embattled congressman told TMZ, “I was young and I had fun at a festival.” The notorious liar made clear he doesn’t like the label, however, telling the tabloid he “was not a drag queen.” The admission comes a day after Politico uncovered a Wikipedia page under a Santos pseudonym that talked of his success as a drag queen, while also boasting about a role on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, after Santos initially denied the rumors.