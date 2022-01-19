Disgraced Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Denied Bail Ahead of Sex Assault Trial
Peter Nygard, the Canadian fashion executive accused of drugging and raping girls as young as 15, was denied bail in a Toronto court on Wednesday. He will be kept in custody as he awaits trial on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement for incidents alleged to have taken place in Canada in the late 1980s and 2000s. Nygard, the 77-year-old now-former head of a women’s fashion line, was arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 after authorities in New York announced nine sex-related counts against him. In a class-action suit filed in February 2020, ten women accused the fashion mogul of using the guise of modeling interviews or events to lure them into his home, where he would then allegedly use “alcohol, drugs, force, fraud” to make the women perform various sex acts. He has denied the allegations.