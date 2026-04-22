Disgraced MAGA Congressman Floats Post-Prison Comeback

A disgraced MAGA congressman threatened to make a comeback to unseat a Democratic foe—in a different state.

George Santos, the 37-year-old former New York representative, floated the idea of running in 2028 to force Rep. Ilhan Omar out of her congressional seat in Minnesota.

“If Congress doesn’t move to remove illegitimate Rep @IlhanMN I’ll run again just to remove her from office in 2028,” he wrote in an X post on Tuesday.

George Santos took aim at Ilhan Omar in a series of X posts. George Santos on X

“Think I can’t win? Try me, my life is an open book and I’ll take aim at any seat and primary someone out just to prove a point, the American people rather vote for someone who is open about their life and past and seeking truth than someone who is shady and full of secrets,” he added. “Remove @Ilhan NOW!”

It was one of a series of X posts that Santos made on Tuesday in a bizarre social media meltdown aimed at Omar. The Minnesota representative’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023 and jailed almost two years later after he admitted to what a federal prosecutor described as a years-long “brazen crime spree,” which included fraud and stealing the personal identities of campaign contributors. His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump last year.

“At least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

Now that Santos is free, he thinks other lawmakers deserve scrutiny from the Justice Department, too.

The disgraced New York lawmaker called on Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to come after Omar, who said her financial disclosure contained major accounting errors that made her appear richer than she actually was.

Santos also called on the Justice Department to investigate Omar. George Santos on X

“I was indicted on two counts of lying to Congress for mistakes on my financial disclosures… What’s good for the goose is good for the gander… Hey @DAGToddBlanche just use the blueprint and nail her. 💪🏼” Santos said.

In another post, Santos took a petty swipe at Omar for posting a video of herself dancing to a Prince song