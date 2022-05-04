Alex Murdaugh Accused of Stealing Additional Millions in Client Funds
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been hit with additional fraud-related charges on top of the ones he’s already facing for a slew of financial crimes, the state’s attorney general announced Wednesday. In three separate superseding indictments, Murdaugh, 53, is accused of “criminal conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate” nearly $2 million in client funds. Two other men, former banker Russell Lucius Laffitte, and suspended attorney Cory Howerton Fleming, are also facing charges in the alleged scheme. The indictments are related, in part, to an alleged scheme in which prosecutors say Murdaugh and the other two bilked the estate of Hakeem Pinckney, a deaf high school student who was left paralyzed in a 2009 car wreck and died two years later. “Altogether, through 15 indictments containing 79 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31,” a press release from AG Alan Wilson stated.