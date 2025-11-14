Disgraced Ex-Soccer Chief Pelted With Eggs by His Own Uncle

A disgraced ex–soccer federation boss was pelted with eggs by his own uncle during a chaotic launch event for his new book about his World Cup downfall. Luis Rubiales, 48, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, was seen on video promoting Matar a Rubiales—which translates as “Kill Rubiales”—when a man in the audience began shouting before hurling eggs at him. Rubiales dodged one but was hit in the back by another and then surged toward the assailant, who was detained outside and later identified as his uncle, according to Spanish media, reports The Telegraph. Rubiales became a global pariah after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, 35, without her consent during 2023 World Cup celebrations. He initially refused to quit and raged against “fake feminism,” before eventually resigning. He was convicted of sexual assault in February 2025, a verdict upheld by Spain’s High Court in June. It is not clear why his uncle would have wanted to pelt him with eggs at the book launch.

The Telegraph