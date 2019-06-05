‘Disgraceful’ U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson Accused of Filming the Queen on His Phone

While the Queen was making a poignant tribute in honor of the men and women who risked their lives as part of the D-Day landings 75 years ago, Trump’s man in London, Ambassador Woody Johnson, appeared to sneak his phone out of his pocket and surreptitiously capture his own memento of the occasion. Johnson, co-owner of the New York Jets, was on stage for the anniversary commemoration, sitting directing behind the monarch when he apparently attempted the royal creep shot. “Simply unbelievable that dignitaries including the American ambassador… think it acceptable to be filming the Queen when HM is making a speech about the ‘heroism, courage, and sacrifice of those that lost their lives’ in the #DD75 landings. Disgraceful,” tweeted Russell Myers, the royal editor of the Mirror newspaper.