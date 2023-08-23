Disgusting Food Habit Lands NFL QB Lifetime Supply of Mayonnaise
CAUSING A STIR
A viral video of an incredibly odd food habit has landed rookie Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis a lifetime supply of mayonnaise. Last year, he was captured on film putting the goopy white substance in his coffee—something he claimed came about under dire circumstances when a restaurant failed to provide creamer, prompting his girlfriend to jokingly suggest he put the condiment in his cup of joe. “That video went viral, and I raised some eyebrows from that,” Levis told USA Today Sports Tuesday, perhaps understating the rabid reaction on social media. “From there, mayonnaise has been irreplaceable with me and my brand. Must have caught the eye of the people over at Hellmann’s and it’s turned into this, which is pretty cool.”