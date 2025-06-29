‘Disgusting’: ICE ‘Joke’ to Roll Out Literal Alligators Sparks Fury

The Department of Homeland Security took to social media on Saturday to try its hand at comedy. The department, which has been slammed for its masked arrests that have looked more like kidnappings to some bystanders, posted an image trolling critics of the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” or “Gator Gitmo” plan.

The image features a row of four alligators in ICE hats standing in front of a concrete prison surrounded by a razor-wire-topped fence. It appears to be AI-generated—unless their photographer had a really good reptile handler.

The ‘joke’ is in reference to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ GOP-championed plan to open a new migrant detention facility in the heart of the Sunshine State’s alligator-infested Everglades swamplands.

Like an edgelord trying out their new tight five, the joke failed to land, with critics tearing into the lack of empathy on display.

“A horrendous lack of humanity,” Brett Bruen, a former U.S. diplomat, wrote in response to the post.

“As if the detention center being built wasn’t already a disgrace in a civilized society,” one X user wrote, “we’re allowing a federal agency to mock and make light of a situation involving human lives.” Author Karen Piper simply described the image as “sadism”.

DJ Mark Farina described the move as characteristic of a “Disgustingly dangerous administration run by a bunch of childish morons”.

Even among Trump supporters, the reaction was subdued. “This administration is doing good things, but the utter lack of seriousness of your comms team really sucks,” said one former U.S. soldier.

Two environmental groups have sued to stop the $450 million-a-year project, which they claim will claim will do “direct and indirect harm to nearby wetlands, wildlife, and air and water quality.” DeSantis’ spokesperson has said that they plan to oppose the lawsuit in court.

“You’ve got nowhere to go,” DeSantis said of any potential escapee migrants who might try to flee the facility. Undocumented migrants are expected to be housed in plastic tents in the sweltering Florida heat during their detainment.

Whether or not the facility and its scaly guards will be “coming soon!,” as DHS wrote, remains to be seen.

