CHEAT SHEET
EWWW
Dismembered Limbs Sewn Together Like Frankenstein Found in Body Part Donation Center
FBI officers made a gruesome discovery during a raid at the now-defunct Biological Resource Center, Inc. in Arizona. NBC reports that a number of body parts from different people were “sewn together in a Frankenstein manner” alongside “buckets of limbs.” The FBI conducted the raid as part of an investigation into the center, its employees, a funeral home, and a health care facility after several family members complained that their loved one’s bodies were not being donated to science as they wished. Former FBI investigator Mark Cwynar testified in a related civil suit that he observed “unsettling scenes” during his investigation. “I observed a large torso with the head removed and replaced with a smaller head,” he said. “I observed body parts piled on top of each other throughout the facility with no apparent identification to indicate what bodies they came from or to whom they belonged.” Family members had been told that their loved one’s bodies would only be used for scientific research.