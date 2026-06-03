Disney Adult, 57, Arrested After Restaurant Seating Tantrum
A Massachusetts woman visiting “the happiest place on earth” was arrested after becoming violent with employees at a resort restaurant. Leslie Helen Varley, 57, arrived early for an 8:30 p.m. reservation on May 19 at Steakhouse 71 at the Contemporary Resort—located on the grounds of Walt Disney World. She was reportedly denied entry because of the size of her party and, in response, dumped water on the restaurant manager, broke multiple glasses, and tore the name tag off a cast member’s suit jacket. According to one of the involved employees, Varley grabbed the manager by the shoulders and “moved her approximately six steps.” Another manager then intervened, at which point Varley allegedly threw three cups of water and ice and took the manager’s name tag before storming off. No one was injured in the incident, but Varley was charged with two counts of battery, robbery by snatching, and criminal mischief, according to her arrest affidavit. She has reportedly been issued a trespass warning by Disney, effectively banning her from its Orlando properties and parks.