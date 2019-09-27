CHEAT SHEET
WE WON, MR. STARK
New Sony-Disney Deal: One More ‘Spider-Man’ Is Coming in Marvel Cinematic Universe
After a public falling out last month over disputes regarding the deal between Disney/Marvel and Sony, the studios have renegotiated and will allow Marvel Studios to produce another Spider-Man film with Sony. The studios announced the partnership in 2015 and have since seen major box-office hits in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland, who has also appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe films as the iconic superhero, will reprise his role in the new Spidey movie, which is slated for release July 16, 2021.
“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue,” Marvel chief Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter, “and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”