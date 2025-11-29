Disney Animated Sequel Scores Big at the Box Office
Zootopia 2 scored a whopping $38.5 million at the box office on Black Friday, marking the second-highest ever for the day. The Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sequel nearly set a new record on Thanksgiving Day as well, raking in $19.7 million, falling behind Moana 2 for both days. The animated sequel is on track to top $158 million for its first five days after grossing $39.5 million on its Wednesday opening. Zootopia 2 also scored big with critics, earning a 91 percent Certified Fresh rating from critics aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes—and a 96 percent audience ranking. The film, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, sees the rabbit-and-fox police duo return to investigate a reptile found in the mammal metropolis. Ginnifer Goodwin plays Judy Hopps, while Jason Bateman plays the fox, Nick Wilde, and Ke Huy Quan portrays the newcomer snake. Wicked: For Good is in second place at the box office, grossing $26 million domestically on its second Friday, which marks a steep decline from its $68.6 million debut last week.