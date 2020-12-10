Disney Announces That Dozens of New Marvel, Star Wars Projects Will Debut on Disney Plus in Coming Years

Read it at The Verge
Disney is greatly expanding its direct-to-streaming releases, planning 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars projects on Disney+ “over the next few years,” the company announced on Thursday. The announcement came as part of a presentation to Disney investors, where the media conglomerate also announced that Disney+ has surpassed 86 million subscribers since its November 2019 launch. No specific details of the projects were made available. The direct-to-streaming news is another blow to the movie theater industry; last week, Warner Bros. announced it would release all 17 movies in its 2021 slate on the HBO Max streaming service the same day as their theatrical debuts. Disney also announced an international streaming system, Star, that will roll out next year outside of the United States.