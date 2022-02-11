CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Disney+ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Shelved
GO HOME, GASTON
Read it at Deadline
A live-action prequel to Beauty and the Beast slated for Disney+ has been shelved. Shooting for the series had been scheduled for summer 2022 in the U.K., with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. Gad also wrote the script. He wrote on Twitter, “Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done.” Just three days after singer Rita Ora was announced as a cast member, Disney made the call to put the project on hold without a definite restart date for unspecified creative reasons, according to Deadline.