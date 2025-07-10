Hayley Kiyoko Announces Engagement With ‘Bachelor’ Star Becca Tilley
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko have announced their engagement after seven years of dating. In an Instagram post Thursday, Kiyoko shared a series of photos from the couple’s beachside proposal, captioning the post: “MY dream girl said yes to forever…” Tilley is widely known for starring on seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, Kiyoko is a singer and actress who found her start on the Disney Channel where she starred in films like Lemonade Mouth and shows like Wizards of Waverly Place. The pair began dating in 2018, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2022. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, Kiyoko opened up on what she loved most about the couple’s relationship, gushing: “I love that we continue to grow with one another and she is such a supportive partner, and we get to laugh through life together.” She added, “We have so much fun together. We could be doing anything and having the best time, even if things aren’t going great or we’re going through highs or lows and the whirls, we’re able to just be there with one another.”