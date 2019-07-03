Disney Deletes ‘Casting Couch’ Scene in ‘Toy Story 2’ After #MeToo Movement

Read it at The Guardian
A lot of actors have been accused of sexual misconduct following the #MeToo movement, but not many pointed the finger at Stinky Pete from Toy Story 2. Disney has quietly deleted fake blooper scene from the movie which showed Pete acting inappropriately toward two Barbie dolls in a creepy “casting couch” scenario. Stinky Pete flirted with the two Barbie dolls in the scene, stroking their hands and saying he’d get them a part in the next movie. The scene played along the closing credits in the original version but has been cut from the Blu-ray and downloads.