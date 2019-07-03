CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    DIDN’T AGE WELL

    Disney Deletes ‘Casting Couch’ Scene in ‘Toy Story 2’ After #MeToo Movement

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Disney via The Guardian

    A lot of actors have been accused of sexual misconduct following the #MeToo movement, but not many pointed the finger at Stinky Pete from Toy Story 2. Disney has quietly deleted fake blooper scene from the movie which showed Pete acting inappropriately toward two Barbie dolls in a creepy “casting couch” scenario. Stinky Pete flirted with the two Barbie dolls in the scene, stroking their hands and saying he’d get them a part in the next movie. The scene played along the closing credits in the original version but has been cut from the Blu-ray and downloads.

    Read it at The Guardian